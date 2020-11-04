Doctor, 37, dies due to COVID-19 in J&K's Banihal

A doctor posted at sub-district hospital Banihal died of COVID-19 in Jammu on Wednesday.
Reports said that Dr Naveed Bashir Rounyal (37), a resident of Maligam in Banihal and posted as a general physician at SDH Banihal, died at GMC Jammu, fifteen days after testing positive for COVID-19.
Trending News
He was shifted to Batra hospital Jammu after testing positive for the pestilence. However, he was referred to GMC Jammu yesterday where he died today afternoon.
He was the son of a former bureaucrat Bashir Ahmad Rounyal. His death has been mourned widely in Banihal and Ramban.