Doctor, 37, dies due to COVID-19 in J&K's Banihal

A doctor posted at sub-district hospital Banihal died of COVID-19 in Jammu on Wednesday.

Reports said that Dr Naveed Bashir Rounyal (37), a resident of Maligam in Banihal and posted as a general physician at SDH Banihal, died at GMC Jammu, fifteen days after testing positive for COVID-19.

He was shifted to Batra hospital Jammu after testing positive for the pestilence. However, he was referred to GMC Jammu yesterday where he died today afternoon.

He was the son of a former bureaucrat Bashir Ahmad Rounyal. His death has been mourned widely in Banihal and Ramban.

