Doctor allegedly slaps attendant in north Kashmir's Kunzer; will inquire and take action, says BMO

A doctor allegedly slapped an attendant after he approached him with an X-ray of his cousin injured in an accident in Lalpora area of Kunzer in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

As per news agency GNS, an accident took place in Monglora area of Kunzer in which one person Ashiq Ahmad Khawaja was injured. He was rushed to Primary Health Center (PHC) Kunzer by his cousin, Muneer Ahmad.

After first aid, an X-ray was done on the injured. “There was no doctor available and I was asked to consult Dr Iqbal who was in his vehicle. As I approached him, he slapped me and threw the X-ray away,” Muneer alleged, as per the report.

The locals have demanded action against the doctor over his alleged misbehavior. They also urged the administration to ensure that doctors are available in the PHC on time.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr Rukiya told GNS that action will be taken per rules if the doctor was found guilty. “His one day salary has been ordered to be deducted and inquiry will be conducted.”