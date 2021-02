A doctor died after suffering a massive cardiac arrest in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday afternoon.

News agency KNO quoted Chief medical officer Anantnag, Mukhtar Ahmad Shah saying that the doctor namely Aashiq Hussain from Lal Bazar area of Srinagar suffered a massive cardiac arrest at his clinic in Anantnag town.

Aashiq was immediately shifted to district hospital Anantnag where doctors declared him dead on arrival, Shah added.