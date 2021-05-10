Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 10, 2021, 2:58 PM

Doctors, officials at GMC Srinagar, associated hospitals barred from sharing institutional information on social media

Principal GMC Srinagar said it was 'imperative to contain misinformation circulating on different platforms including social media'.
Government Medical College, Srinagar. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]
Administration at the Government Medical College Srinagar has barred doctors and other officials of the college and its associated hospitals from putting institutional information on social media “to avoid misunderstanding, panic, chaos and law and order situation among masses”.

A circular to this effect issued by Principal GMC Srinagar, Dr Samia Rashid said in view of the prevailing COVID-19 surge, it was ” imperative to contain misinformation circulating on different platforms including social media”.

As per the circular, the authorities have designated spokespersons for GMC Srinagar and associated hospitals viz SMHS Hospital, CD Hospital, Super Speciality Hospital, LD Hospital, GB Panth Hospital, Bone and Joint Hospital, Kashmir Nursing Home and Psychiatry Disease Hospital. 

