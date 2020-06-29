Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 29, 2020, 11:29 AM

Doda is militancy free after Hizb militant killed in Anantnag encounter, says police

"He later joined Hizbul Mujahideen and shifted his area of operation to Kashmir," the spokesman added.
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 29, 2020, 11:29 AM
Image source: Police/Twitter
Image source: Police/Twitter

Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir has become “militancy free” as the last of the surviving militants in the area was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district on Monday, police said.

“With today’s operation at Khull Chohar in Anantnag by Anantnag Police along with 19 RR, CRPF in which two LET militants including one district commander and one Hizbul Mujahideen commander Masood were neutralised, Doda district in Jammu Zone becomes totally militancy free once again as Masood was last surviving militant of Doda,” a police spokesman said.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Shopian resident, 65, dies of COVID-19; J&K toll now 95

File Pic

Three militants killed in Anantnag gunfight

Hakeem Yaseen asks Kashmiri MPs to oppose domicile law in Parliament

“He later joined Hizbul Mujahideen and shifted his area of operation to Kashmir,” the spokesman added.

Related News