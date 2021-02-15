Latest News, World
GK Monitoring Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 15, 2021, 6:36 PM

Dog inherits five million dollars from her dead owner

The eight-year-old dog named Lulu of Border Collie breed has become the 'talk of the town' after it inherited a massive amount of five million US dollars (36,291,50,20) Indian Rupees after the death of its owner.
Inheriting the tremendous amount does not mean that the dog or her new caretaker can spend the money according to their will. Image source: Twitter

In times when siblings fight each other to have a share on the property of their father, a dog from the United States has become the sole inheritor of his owner’s property.

The eight-year-old dog named Lulu of Border Collie breed has become the ‘talk of the town’ after it inherited a massive amount of five million US dollars (36,291,50,20) Indian Rupees after the death of its owner.

Bill Dorris of Nashville, Tennessee of the United States had died last year and left the will, stating that his money shall be transferred to a trust in-order to look after his pet.

According to the BBC, Dorris left the dog in the care of his friend, Martha Burton. The will states that Burton is to be reimbursed for Lulu’s reasonable monthly expenses.

“I don’t really know what to think about it to tell you the truth,” Burton told News Channel 5 when asked about the dog’s relationship with her dead owner.

He loved her a lot, “Right now, it is unclear how much Dorris’s estate is worth, but according to The New York Post, his friends revealed that he owned enormous real estate holdings and investments,” Burton said.

Inheriting the tremendous amount does not mean that the dog or her new caretaker can spend the money according to their will.

The will only permits Burton to be reimbursed for reasonable monthly expenses.

“I would like to try,” said Burton when asked how she planned to spend this huge amount on Dog.

