Done to disempower, disenfranchise people of J&K: Mehbooba Mufti on new land laws

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday hit out at centre over the recent amendments in the land laws in Jammu and Kashmir saying it was done to disempower and disenfranchise people of J&K.

Mufti took to twitter and wrote, “Yet another step thats part of GOI’s nefarious designs to disempower & disenfranchise people of J&K. From the unconstitutional scrapping of Article 370 to facilitating loot of our natural resources & finally putting land in J&K up for sale.”

In another tweet, she said that this issue need to be fought by all three provinces jointly- Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Yet another step thats part of GOI’s nefarious designs to disempower & disenfranchise people of J&K. From the unconstitutional scrapping of Article 370 to facilitating loot of our natural resources & finally putting land in J&K up for sale.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 27, 2020

“After failing on all fronts to provide roti & rozgar to people, BJP is creating such laws to whet the appetite of a gullible electorate. Such brazen measures reinforces the need of people of all three provinces of J&K to fight unitedly,” Mufti wrote.

She added the BJP government had failed to provide the food and employment to the people of J&K and were now switching to the other tactics.

The Centre on Tuesday notified new land rules governing municipal areas in Jammu and Kashmir allowing any Indian citizen to purchase non-agricultural land in the Union territory.

As per the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, no domicile or permanent resident certificate is required for purchasing non-agricultural land in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, no domicile or permanent resident certificate is required for purchasing non-agricultural land in Jammu and Kashmir.