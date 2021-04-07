Don't carry live coverage of encounter sites: J&K Police

Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday asked media persons not to carry any live coverage of encounter sites or any other law and order situation.





IGP (Kashmir Zone), Vijay Kumar has enjoined upon media persons not to interfere in professional and bona fide duties of the security forces at sites of encounters and during law and order situations.





“Media persons should not come closer to encounter sites and law and order situations and they should not carry live coverage of these situations.





“The freedom of speech and expression is subject to reasonable restrictions. They should not violate other people’s right to guarantee of life or putting the national security in jeopardy”, IGP told a local news agency.





He said no operational context should be carried which is likely to incite violence or which promotes anti-national sentiments.



