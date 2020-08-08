Dr Farooq, Omar Abdullah condole demise of noted academician Aga Ashraf Ali

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President, Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Kashmir’s noted iconic educationist and one of the foremost intellectuals Aga Ashraf Ali, who passed away at his home last night.

“The light has gone out of our lives, Aga Sahib’s demise is a great loss for the entire society, such great souls are rarely born,” said Party President while expressing grief over the demise of the great son of soil Aga Ashraf Ali.

“One of the most distinguished scholars, who was endeared and revered by all. A renaissance figure of Kashmir, his philosophy of life was firmly grounded in the progressive philosophy of humanism and secularism.”

“A polymath, he authored many books and many lucky ones had the honor of having him as their teacher. He was an institution in himself and guided generations.”

“He was spotted by Sher-e-Kashmir, when he had returned from abroad after completing studies there. He got appointed as Inspector of schools. Later he served in various key positions including Principal of teachers training college and other important positions.”

“His contribution towards education, his life and works will continue to guide millions in the coming decades also. I pay my earnest homage to Aga Sahib, and pray to Almighty to grant him the highest stations in Jannah. I express my unison with the entire Aga family, scores of his admirers in their hour of grief. May the deceased have eternal repose in paradise,” he said.

A great educationist, an outstanding academician, Aga Sahib’s demise has created a great vacuum in the field of education, Party Vice President said while expressing grief over the demise of Aga Ashraf Ali.

“Widely remembered for his wit, inspiring lectures, his contribution to the field of education will be written in golden letters in the annals of history. I pay my earnest homage to him. I pray for peace to his soul and fortitude to the bereaved family of his in their hour of grief. I express my solidarity with the thousands of admirers, students of his in their hour of grief. I pray to Almighty to grant him the highest echelons in Jannah,” he said.

Party general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, Members of parliament Mohammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi and party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar have also expressed grief over the demise of Aga Sahib, and prayed for peace to his soul.