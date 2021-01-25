Dr G N Itoo assumes charge as Dir Tourism

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Itoo today took over as the Director, Tourism, Kashmir today. Dr G N Itoo was earlier posted as District Development Commissioner Baramulla.



Soon after taking over, Dr. Itoo convened a brief introductory meeting with the officers and officials of the tourism department and urged them to work with zeal for the promotion of tourism.



While interacting with employees of the Department, Director Tourism Kashmir said tourism is one of the important sectors of the JK’s economy which generates a huge number of employment and needs to be promoted vigorously.



He said he would provide all out support to his team of officers and employees in highlighting JK’s tourism potential within and outside the country.



He exhorted the officers to work relentlessly and ensure tourists visiting Kashmir leave with happy memories so that the visitors become the ambassador of JK.



Outgoing Director Tourism, Nisar Ahmad Wani who has been posted as Managing Director, JKTDC on the occasion thanked the subordinate officers and staff for the support and cooperation in running the affairs of the Department.



Joint Director, Tourism and Deputy Directors, other officers and employees of the Department were present on the occasion.