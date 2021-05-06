Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 6, 2021, 4:35 PM

Dr Samia Rashid officially appointed Principal GMC Srinagar

Dr Samia was appointed in-charge Principal GMC Srinagar in February last year.
Dr. Samia Rashid is now a full time principal of the Medical College. [Image source: Twitter/ @drsamiarashid
The Jammu and Kashmir government Thursday officially appointed Professor and Head, Department of Medicine at Government Medical College, Srinagar, Dr Samia Rashid, as the full time Principal of the college. 

An order issued by Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo while sanctioning Dr Samia’s appointment to the top post specified her pay level-15 (182200-224100) with effect from March 1, 2020.

Pertinently, Dr Samia was appointed as in-charge Principal GMC Srinagar in February last year. 

