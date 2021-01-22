Dr Shakeel Ahmed assumes charge as BMO Bhaderwah

Dr Shakeel Ahmed on Friday took over the charge of Block Medical Officer (BMO) Bhaderwah replacing Dr Hamid Zargar, who has been transferred to District Hospital Ramban.

Medical officers and paramedics, while welcoming the newly posted BMO apprised him about the functioning of the Bhaderwah medical block and expressed hope that the block will prosper and witness new era of success under his guidance.

Soon after taking the charge of BMO Bhaderwah, Dr Shakeel Ahmed took a introductory meeting with doctors, paramedics and clerical staff of the block and asked them to put their efforts in providing better health care services to the people.

Dr Shakeel Ahmed has served the health department in different capacities including BMO in Batote. He has been quite popular in the area for his style of work.

JKNPP District Youth President, Rashid Choudhary and JKNPP District President Doda, Neeraj Singh Manhas also welcomed Dr Shakeel Ahmed in his office chamber at Sub District Hospital Bhaderwah.

Both leaders discussed several issues regarding functioning of Sub District Hospital Bhaderwah AND discussed several problems faced by general public.

The BMO assured both leaders that the people will get due attention and best medical care facilities in the hospital.