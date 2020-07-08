Drass accident: Driver's body retrieved after 15 days; no trace of IES officer

The body of a driver, who went missing along with an Indian Engineering services (IES) officer of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) after their vehicle plunged into a river in Drass area of Kargil district on June 23, was retrieved from the waters on Wednesday after 15 days of extensive searches.

Rescue teams of police, SDRF, local volunteers of Baseej-e-Imam Trust were searching for the bodies since June 22 and on Wednesday they traced the body of the driver.

Station House Officer police station Drass, Manzoor Ahmed told Greater Kashmir that the body of the BRO driver Balwinder Singh has been retrieved near Jazgound area of Drass, 25 kilometres away from the accident spot after 15 days.

However, he said that the body of IES officer Subhan Ali, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, remains untraceable so far.

“There is a heavy flow of water in the river. But the rescuers are putting efforts to trace him,” he said.