Ladakh, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Kargil ,
UPDATED: October 25, 2020, 7:02 PM

Drass, adjoining areas experience season's first snowfall

the traffic on the Srinagar-Leh national highway was progressing smoothly till last reports were received.
Press Trust of India
Kargil ,
UPDATED: October 25, 2020, 7:02 PM
Screen Grab from Video of Snowfall in Drass/GK
Screen Grab from Video of Snowfall in Drass/GK

Ladakh’s Drass, the second coldest inhabited place in the world, experienced the season’s first snowfall on Sunday.

It started snowing in Drass and its adjoining areas, including Zojilla pass and Mina-Marg along the 434-km Srinagar-Leh national highway, in the morning and so far two to four inches of snow has accumulated on the ground, officials said.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Ten days after shot in Pulwama, former militant dies at Srinagar hospital

People aghast over erratic power supply in Kupwara

Quadcopter shot down in Keran sector

Water shortage irks Shopian residents

However, the traffic on the Srinagar-Leh national highway was progressing smoothly till last reports were received.

The early snowfall this year caused concern among the residents of Drass who said the winter stocking of essential commodities was not completed yet.

“The early closure of the Srinagar-Leh highway, the lifeline of Ladakh, might trigger scarcity of essentials as the outbreak of COVID-19 delayed the stocking operations this year, Abdul Majeed, a resident of the area, said.

Latest News
Representational Image

88 prisoners cured of COVID-19 in Jammu district jail

Image Source Photo: Twitter

Kapil Dev discharged from hospital

File Photo of Omar Abdullah

Please don't presume what SC will say on restoration of Article 370: Omar takes swipe at Prasad

Joe Biden in this file Photo

Trump has been 'weak, chaotic' with China on trade:Biden

A government official said if weather permits, the administration would try its best to keep the highway open for a longer duration this time.

“Last year, the highway was closed on November 9 following snowfall but reopened and kept open till December 10. The process of stocking of essential commodities is continuing and every effort will be made to keep the highway open for a longer duration to provide enough time for the refilling of the stocks,” he said.

He said the local administration would review the situation later and if the need arises, the traffic will be stopped on the highway. “If the snowfall continues for the next few hours, we will be forced to stop traffic on the highway as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident due to slippery conditions,” he said.

Tagged in ,
Related News