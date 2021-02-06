'Dream come true': Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill calls Kashmir heaven on earth

Former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill on Saturday termed Kashmir as a heaven on the earth, saying she was “lucky enough to be here.”

“I had heard a lot about this place but never got a chance to visit. I find myself lucky enough to be here. It is a dream come true to be in Kashmir,” she said, as per a statement, issued by Red Kangri (RK) Productions, the organisers of her shoot along with rapper Badshah.

She said relished Butter Chicken. “Though I am not a foodie person, I still ate it at my hotel in Srinagar,” she said adding that she sipped Kehwa and was taking Kesar (saffron) along with her to Mumbai.

As per the statement, rapper Badshah was fascinated by the beauty of Kashmir. “I believe that filmmakers don’t need to go anywhere else when we have our own Switzerland that is Kashmir,” Badshah said.

The rapper said that he loves visiting mountains. “Kashmir is my favourite location. I am completely impressed by the beauty of the valley,” Badshah said.

The rapper was shooting for a music video at hill station Gulmarg featuring Big Boss 13 runner up Shehnaaz Gill and actor Uchana Amit.

He said that it was an amazing experience of shooting in Kashmir. “It is the perfect destination for the film shooting and I would love to come here again and again,” he said.

He said he too will bring other shooting units to Kashmir. “I want the film industry to be set up in Kashmir which gives a boost to all the stakeholders,” he said.

Rahi Khan, the line producer from RK Productions, said that they have been making efforts to bring Bollywood and other film units back to the valley. “It will give a boost to the tourism industry and the local line producers as well,” he said.