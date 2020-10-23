Jammu, Latest News
UPDATED: October 23, 2020, 4:36 PM

Driver among three killed, eight injured as passenger cab plunges into gorge in Doda

SSP Doda Mumtaz Ahmed said that the police and locals immediately rushed to the spot and shifted all persons to hospital.
Three persons were killed while eight others got injured when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road in Marmat area of Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Reports said a passenger cab, bearing registration number JK06-5717, was on its way from Bhadarwah to Dedni village in Marmat area when it skidded off the road and rolled down into a 300-metre deep nallah near Chetdu in Hambal area on Doda-Goha road.

SSP Doda Mumtaz Ahmed said that the police and locals immediately rushed to the spot and shifted all persons to Alternate GMC Doda where doctors declared three as brought dead. “Eight including three minors were injured and are undergoing treatment at Doda hospital,” the SSP said.

The deceased have been identified as Tara Mani S/o Prem Singh R/o Haumbal Marmat, Ishtyaq Ahmed S/o Mohd Akram R/o Dedni Marmat and Driver Jahangir Hussain S/o Saidullah R/o Dedni Marmat.

