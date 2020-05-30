Driver booked for posting 'objectionable' content on social media

A thirty-year-old driver was arrested by the police in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir for posting ‘objectionable’ content on Facebook.

Reliable sources said that a man hailing from Bali village of Rajouri’s Kalakote Tehsil posted some photographs on his Facebook timeline which were deemed as a ‘threat to peace’.

“Taking immediate note, JK Police registered a case in Kalakote police station under sections 153, 153-B IPC,” said a source.

He identified the accused as Mohammad Irshad son of Mohammad Rafiq.