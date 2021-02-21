Kashmir, Latest News
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: February 21, 2021, 6:25 PM

Driver critically injured in car accident in north Kashmir's Bandipora

They said that the driver, who is a baker by profession, was pulled out from the mangled car by the locals.
A driver was critically injured after a car met with an accident here in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday, officials said.

They identified the driver as Irshad Ahamad sofi, son of Ghulam Ahmad, a resident of Nowpora in Bandipora town.

According to the eyewitnesses, a black car bearing registration number JK15-5674 skidded off the Bandipora-Srinagar road near Churthung curve in SK payeen village and rolled down a hill.

He had received critical injuries and has been shifted to a hospital in Srinagar, they said.

An official said that Sofi has received head trauma and was in a critical condition.

