Driver critically injured in car accident in north Kashmir's Bandipora

A driver was critically injured after a car met with an accident here in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday, officials said.



They identified the driver as Irshad Ahamad sofi, son of Ghulam Ahmad, a resident of Nowpora in Bandipora town.

According to the eyewitnesses, a black car bearing registration number JK15-5674 skidded off the Bandipora-Srinagar road near Churthung curve in SK payeen village and rolled down a hill.



They said that the driver, who is a baker by profession, was pulled out from the mangled car by the locals.



He had received critical injuries and has been shifted to a hospital in Srinagar, they said.

An official said that Sofi has received head trauma and was in a critical condition.