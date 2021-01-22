Driver injured, two vehicles damaged in attack during anti-encroachment drive in Jammu

A driver working with the Jammu Municipal Corporation was injured and a JCB and another police vehicle damaged early Friday morning after locals from Sunjwan area of Jammu district pelted stones at a team of officials on duty to demolish an illegal under construction commercial building there, officials said.

Eyewitnesses said that a large number of locals gathered in the area opposing demolition of the structure and hurled stones at the joint team of JMC and police officials compelling them to step back.

A police vehicle and a JCB were damaged in the clashes, they said.

SDPO Jammu East, Vikram Kumar told Greater Kashmir that the driver of the JCB was injured in the incident even as locals claimed that a civilian and a policeman were also among the injured.

Kumar said that the team of police and civil officials left for the spot this morning to demolish the building on which the construction is in full swing despite objection by the JMC.

The team was a still on way to the spot when locals attacked them injuring the driver of the JMC and damaging a JCB and a police vehicle, Kumar said.

The situation is peaceful though as of now, he added.