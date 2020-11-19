Driver killed, six passengers injured after cab falls into ravine in north Kashmir's Gurez

A passenger vehicle met with an accident in Gurez valley of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday, leaving the driver dead and six other occupants injured.

According to the SDPO Gurez, the vehicle (bearing registration number JK 152335) was travelling from Gurez to Tulail when it skidded off the road near Burnaie village and fell into Chak Nallah.

The deceased was identified as Najamadin Khan son of Shair Mohammad Kahan, a resident of Gujran village in Gurez.

The injured were identified as Rehmatullah Lone, Abdul Gaffar, Zahoor Khan, Farooq Ahmad Lone, Zameer Ahmad Kahan and Mohammad Sultan Lone. They were taken to SDH Gurez for treatment, the official said.