Driver killed, two injured as landslide hits vehicles in J&K's Udhampur

The driver of an earthmover was killed and two others injured after a major landslide hit several vehicles along the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Samroli area of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.



Reports said that several vehicles, including an earthmover which was working on the highway, were hit by the slide in Samroli.



The driver of the earthmover, identified as Muhammad Afroz Alam, died on the spot after being hit by the landslide debris.



Two others injured in the incident were shifted to a nearby health facility.



Reports said that a dumper which was hit by the debris caught fire after rolling down a gorge.