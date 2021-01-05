Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu ,
UPDATED: January 5, 2021, 3:29 PM

Drug peddler arrested along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Searches are going on in the area as a huge quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from this village recently, officials said.
Press Trust of India
Jammu ,
UPDATED: January 5, 2021, 3:29 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A drug peddler was arrested on Tuesday along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

A police team along with local Army units apprehended the person from Dabbi village in Balakote border belt of Mendhar sub division, and recovered 300 grams of heroin from him, they said

Trending News
File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Altaf Bukhari welcomes announcement of new industrial package

Restore essential supplies, clear snow from roads in Kangan: Mian Altaf

NC accuses administration of missing in action

Prime Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister kept their promise: Dr Darakhshan

Searches are going on in the area as a huge quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from this village recently, officials said.

Police are also probing if the incident is linked to any militant activities as the area is near the Line of Control (LoC), and evidence suggests the incidence of trans border smuggling in this region, they said.

Further investigation is going on, they added.

Tagged in ,
Related News