Press Trust of India
Jammu ,
UPDATED: August 19, 2020, 3:45 PM

Drug peddler arrested with 600 grams of cannabis in Jammu

A case has been registered at the Bahu Fort police station
A drug peddler was arrested with 600 grams of cannabis here on Wednesday, police said.

The accused has been identified as Sohan Lal (28), a resident of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, they said.

A police team intercepted a tanker in Panama Chowk area here for checking, officials said.

During the checking, 34 rolls of cannabis weighing 600 grams were recovered from Lal’s possession, they said.

A case has been registered at the Bahu Fort police station and further investigation is underway, they said.

