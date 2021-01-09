Latest News, Pir Panjal
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 9, 2021, 6:36 PM

Drug peddler held with one kg charas in J-K's Poonch

A case under the NDPS Act was registered in this connection and further investigation was underway.
Representational Photo
 A suspected drug peddler was arrested on Saturday and one kilogram of charas worth lakhs of rupees was recovered from him during vehicle checking in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police officer said.

Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police Ramesh Angral said a police party signalled a private car to stop for checking at Fazlabad-Surankote but its driver tried to flee.

However, he was chased and was arrested along with one kilogram of charas, Angral said and identified the accused as Suleman Ahmad, a resident of Shahdra village of Thanamandi in Rajouri district.

The co-passenger, Mehmood Ahmad of Shahdra, managed to escape from the spot and efforts are on to nab him, the officer said.

He said a case under the NDPS Act was registered in this connection and further investigation was underway.

