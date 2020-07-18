DSC sentry kills self in J-K's Poonch

A sentry of the Defence Security Corps (DSC) allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Mohammad Bashir (48), an ex-soldier of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) Regiment, had joined the DSC after his retirement from the active service. Currently, he was posted in the Mendhar area of the district, they said.

He killed himself inside the camp in the morning, an official said, adding the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is on, he said.