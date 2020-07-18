DSC sentry kills self in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Latest News
Poonch ,
Poonch

A sentry of the Defence Security Corps (DSC) allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Mohammad Bashir (48), an ex-soldier of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) Regiment, had joined the DSC after his retirement from the active service. Currently, he was posted in the Mendhar area of the district, they said.

