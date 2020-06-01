Kashmir, Latest News
Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 1, 2020, 5:49 PM

DSEK asked to ensure safety measures as Govt 'intends' to re-open schools from mid-June

“Expenditure on this account shall be debited to Samagra Grants released to all institutions for day to day expenses,” it reads.
Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 1, 2020, 5:49 PM
File Pic
File Pic

The government intends to reopen all the schools in Jammu and Kashmir from mid-June and has asked the education department to ensure safety measures to avoid spread of coronavirus (CVOVID19) among the students and teachers.

As per an official communique, the director school education Kashmir and Jammu division have been asked to issue necessary instruction to the heads of all government schools to provide all necessary item to the students in schools.

Trending News
File Pic

3rd Covid death reported in a day in J&K, toll 31

File Pic

45-year-old Shopian resident dies of Covid-19; J&K toll 29

Representational Pic

Youth found dead under mysterious circumstance in Sopore

“Students should be provided a pair of reusable masks and a pair of gloves and ensure availability of one thousand ml bulk hand sanitizers  and 1200 ml liquid soap with disperser at every point in each government school,” reads a letter signed by director finance in school education department.

“Expenditure on this account shall be debited to Samagra Grants released to all institutions for day to day expenses,” it reads.

Earlier, the school education department was asked to start the preparation for opening of the schools while carrying out fumigation and white washing of all school buildings.

Latest News
File Pic

3rd Covid death reported in a day in J&K, toll 31

File Pic

DG BSF reviews border domination plan along IB in Jammu

File Pic

2nd Covid-19 death reported in a day; J&K tally now 30

File Pic

45-year-old Shopian resident dies of Covid-19; J&K toll 29

The directions were given in a meeting convened by J&K Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu to review the functioning of the education department and the conduct of online education.

Related News