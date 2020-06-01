DSEK asked to ensure safety measures as Govt 'intends' to re-open schools from mid-June

The government intends to reopen all the schools in Jammu and Kashmir from mid-June and has asked the education department to ensure safety measures to avoid spread of coronavirus (CVOVID19) among the students and teachers.

As per an official communique, the director school education Kashmir and Jammu division have been asked to issue necessary instruction to the heads of all government schools to provide all necessary item to the students in schools.

“Students should be provided a pair of reusable masks and a pair of gloves and ensure availability of one thousand ml bulk hand sanitizers and 1200 ml liquid soap with disperser at every point in each government school,” reads a letter signed by director finance in school education department.

“Expenditure on this account shall be debited to Samagra Grants released to all institutions for day to day expenses,” it reads.

Earlier, the school education department was asked to start the preparation for opening of the schools while carrying out fumigation and white washing of all school buildings.

The directions were given in a meeting convened by J&K Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu to review the functioning of the education department and the conduct of online education.