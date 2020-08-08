DSEK warns private schools against terminating staff, withholding salaries during lockdown

Authorities on Saturday warned all unaided private schools of “strict action” including de-recognition in case they terminate or withheld salaries of staff during the ongoing lockdown in view of covid-19 pandemic in Kashmir Valley.

“It is impressed upon all the unaided recognised Private Schools of Kashmir Division to adhere with the instructions of providing un-interrupted salaries to the staff in the school during lockdown period in lieu of COVID-19 pandemic in letter and spirit. In case any violation/non-seriousness strict action shall be initiated against the particular school in terms of relevant provisions of Law which includes de-ecognition thereof without further intimation,” reads a circular issued by the Director School Education Kashmir, reported news agency GNS.

The Director issued the circular amid complaints from the Staff of recognised unaided Private Schools regarding either termination of services or non-payment of salaries.

“Few schools were called to attend this office to redress the grievances of staff in lieu of non-payment of salaries or termination thereof during lock down period and they agreed to continue with their services and subsequent drawal of salaries thereof,” the Director added.