Business, Latest News, World
GK Monitoring Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 24, 2021, 4:53 PM

Dubai restaurant serves world's 'most expensive' biryani garnished with 23 carat gold leaves

Including a variety of sauces, curries and delicious raitas, the 'gold plated biryani' comprises potatoes, boiled eggs, mint, roasted cashew, pomegranate and fried onions.
GK Monitoring Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 24, 2021, 4:53 PM
This extraordinary biryani may have some added flavours or other ingredients but what makes it unique is the 23 carat edible gold. Image source: Instagram / @Bombayborough_uae
This extraordinary biryani may have some added flavours or other ingredients but what makes it unique is the 23 carat edible gold. Image source: Instagram / @Bombayborough_uae

As if over the cloud sky scrappers, luxury lifestyle, tiger cubs as pets and gold plated Ferraris were not enough, Dubai is now home to the world’s ‘most expensive biryani’.

With a price tag of 1000 Dirhams (19,694 INR), the royal gold biryani is Dubai’s most expensive biryani, served at ‘Bombay Borough’, reported The Indian Express on Wednesday.

Trending News

Apni Party announces district youth wing for Srinagar

PDP welcomes LoC ceasefire agreement

Steep hike in LPG, petrol prices hurting people: NC

Justice Magrey says justice vital for maintaining social stability

This extraordinary biryani may have some added flavours or other ingredients but what makes it unique is the 23 carat edible gold. Well, What?

No, we are not joking, the picture of this 20K ‘Gold Biryani’ has been making rounds on the Internet.

Served on a gold plate, this biryani comes in three different ‘variants’ — Biryani rice, Keema rice and White & Saffron rice.

Including a variety of sauces, curries and delicious raitas, the ‘gold plated biryani’ comprises potatoes, boiled eggs, mint, roasted cashew, pomegranate and fried onions.

Latest News

Medical check up camp for children in Mendhar village

Ansari, JUWF delegation call on LG

Representational Photo

7 shops gutted in Ramban village

'Domestic violence - Legal provisions, protections'

With grilled meat on its topping, the biryani is not garnished with coriander leaves but it’s decorated by an edible gold leaf.

While, restaurant Bombay Borough’s post on their official Instagram handle invited several reactions online, many people didn’t consider it a ‘real biryani’

“resembles the kashmiri traami so muich,” wrote a user.

Take a look at some reactions:

Tagged in , , ,
Related News