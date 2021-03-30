Duo booked for cheating eight north Kashmir youth on pretext of overseas jobs

Police on Tuesday registered a case against two consultancies running from north Kashmir’s Baramulla and Jammu for duping eight youth from north Kashmir on the pretext of providing them jobs in Malaysia.

News agency GNS quoted a police statement saying the accused consultancies ‘Krishna Placement Consultancy’, Gangyal Jammu run by Popinder Singh son of Jagdish Singh of Golden Lane, Gangyal Jammu and Shoaib Rahi of Tapper Pattan running ‘Advisory Consultancy’, Hayderbeigh Pattan, had received an amount of Rs 6,40,000 (Rs. 80,000 per candidate) with the promise that they will provide them job in Malaysia.

However after joining the private companies in Malaysia, the aggrieved youth were thrown out of the jobs shortly with the employers telling them that their visas were tourist visas and were not valid for working as promised by the consultancies, police said.

Following a complaint by the youth, Judicial Magistrate Pattan forwarded the complaint to Police Station Pattan on March 26 with the direction to register FIR against the accused duo.

Accordingly Police Station Pattan has registered a case (FIR No 53/2021) under section 420 IPC for cheating unemployed youths of different areas of District Baramulla police said adding that investigation has been started in the matter.