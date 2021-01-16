Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Bandipora,
UPDATED: January 16, 2021, 3:10 PM

Duo injured as load carrier falls into Jhelum in north Kashmir's Bandipora

The injured were shifted to the local PHC from where they were shifted to SKIMS Soura for specialized treatment as per an official.
GK Web Desk
Bandipora,
UPDATED: January 16, 2021, 3:10 PM
Photo courtesy: GNS

Two persons were injured after a load carrier they were travelling in plunged into river Jhelum near Hajin in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday.

Reports reaching GNS said that a Bandipora -bound Tata mobile (JK15A 5193) met with the accident after the driver purportedly lost control over the vehicle near Prang area of Hajin resulting into injuries to two persons. 

Trending News

Srinagar freezes at minus 7.0°C as cold wave continues in Kashmir

NC delegation calls on LG Sinha, submits memorandum

JD (U) President, BDC Chairman Keran, several delegations call on LG

'Over 200 deputations, individuals call on Advisor Baseer Khan, project demands'

The injured have been identified as Showkat Ahmad Garoo(35) son of Abdul Raheem Garoo and  Ghulam Nabi Guroo  son of Ghulam Rasool Garoo, both residents of Shadipora village in Bandipora District.

They were shifted to local PHC from where they have been shifted to SKIMS Soura for specialized treatment as per an official.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and further investigation has been initiated.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News