Duo injured as load carrier falls into Jhelum in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Two persons were injured after a load carrier they were travelling in plunged into river Jhelum near Hajin in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday.

Reports reaching GNS said that a Bandipora -bound Tata mobile (JK15A 5193) met with the accident after the driver purportedly lost control over the vehicle near Prang area of Hajin resulting into injuries to two persons.

The injured have been identified as Showkat Ahmad Garoo(35) son of Abdul Raheem Garoo and Ghulam Nabi Guroo son of Ghulam Rasool Garoo, both residents of Shadipora village in Bandipora District.

They were shifted to local PHC from where they have been shifted to SKIMS Soura for specialized treatment as per an official.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and further investigation has been initiated.