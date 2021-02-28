Latest News, Srinagar
Srinagar,
February 28, 2021

Eatery owner's son dies over a week after being shot in Srinagar

Representational Photo
The son of the owner of a popular eatery in Dalgate area of Srinagar, who was shot and injured by gunmen on February 17, succumbed at a hospital today.

Aakash Mehra, son of Ramesh Kumar Mehra was critically wounded in the attack near the popular eatery. 

News agency KNO quoted an official saying that Aakash was undergoing treatment at SMHS hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed this morning. 

Aakash was a resident of Janipur area of Jammu and was presently putting up at Dalgate with his family.

He was attacked on a day when European Union envoys were on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to “assess the ground situation”.

