The Enforcement Department Wednesday raided two business outlets in Srinagar district.

News agency KNO reported that Tata Motors showroom belonging to Muhammad Saleem Bakshi, son of Bashir Ahmad Bakshi of Sonwar was raided in morning hours.

The ED later raided Numero Uno showroom at Rajbagh belonging to Harry Singh and Shami Singh, sons of Dharamveer Obroy Singh of Shivpora.

The search at Rajbagh was going on when the report was filed.