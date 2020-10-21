ED summon to Farooq Abdullah part of a coercive plot to thwart unity among political parties: NC

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) expressed its anger over Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) summon to party’s President Dr Farooq Abdullah for the second time on Wednesday, two days after he was questioned by the agency for around seven hours.

Terming the ED summons as coercive measures, the party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said that their aim is to curtail Farooq’s efforts to weave unity among mainstream political parties in J&K.

He called the repeated ED summons pressure tactics and said, “What is it that ED forgot to ask during the six hours it interrogated the 83 year-old member of Parliament?”

The party lambasted the government for what it called as its agenda of cornering any voices of dissent.

The spokesperson said that the government and its agencies have no consideration for a law abiding citizen who is severely immunocompromised and diabetic.

“Dr Farooq being treated like this is a proof that the BJP is not even interested in a face saving act and is completely comfortable with being seen as a bully by the nation,” he said.

“How many times will BJP use CBI, ED, anti-corruption Bureau and its other agencies to browbeat opposition? The plot has become predictable. Anyone who speaks against the government or musters courage against its divisive politics will be hounded and summoned,” he added.

“The only way to get a clean chit these days is to surrender one’s ideology and join the BJP. We’ve seen this story play out from Assam to Karnataka, from West Bengal to Andhra Pradesh but Dr Farooq is not going to surrender to the BJP, come what may.”

Farooq appeared before the ED on Wednesday for the second time this week, for questioning in connection with a money laundering probe into an alleged multi-crore scam in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).