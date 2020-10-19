ED summon wouldn't change our stand, says Farooq Abdullah after questioning

National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Srinagar where he was questioned for seven hours.

Talking to reporters after the quizzing spending at the ED’s Srinagar office, Dr Farooq said let ED do their job and that he will do his own.

“I am quite clear. I will always face them,” the NC chief told reporters, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO). “My fate will be decided by the court when they put the case in the court.”

Asked whether he was summoned because of the formation of peoples’ alliance for the Gupkar declaration, Dr Farooq said: “don’t bring the Gupkar declaration into this.”

On whether the questioning was regarding the J&K Cricket Association scam, he replied: “why are you bothered. Ask them (ED).”

Replying to a query whether ED summon and questioning of seven hours would weaken his resolve for a fight seeking restoration of Article 370 back, Dr Farooq said that it wasn’t his resolve alone. “This is the resolve of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This will continue whether Farooq Abdullah is dead or alive.”

The NC chief was summoned today morning by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe in a case related to the alleged embezzlement of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association funds.