Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: March 5, 2021, 7:36 PM

ED summons Mehbooba Mufti on March 15 in money laundering case

The case has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, officials said.
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: March 5, 2021, 7:36 PM
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK
Trending News
File Photo of Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party committed to welfare of people: Altaf Bukhari

GK Photo

Labourer killed, two others injured after falling from under construction railway bridge in J&K's Ramban

File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

COVID-19: No congregational prayers at Hazratbal shrine on Shab-e-Meraj

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

'Sticky bombs': Security forces redraw SOPs; ask public not to leave vehicles unattended

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday summoned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti for questioning on March 15 in a money laundering case, officials said.

The 60-year-old PDP leader, who was released last year after more than a year in detention, has been served notice to appear at the ED headquarters in the national capital.

The case has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, officials said. No more details about the case were available immediately.

Tagged in ,
Related News