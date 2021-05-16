Latest News, World
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 16, 2021, 6:16 PM

Editors Guild of India condemns 'brazen' Israeli strike on Gaza tower housing prominent media houses

The Guild demanded that the Israeli government gives a "detailed justification of the decision making behind this attack along with evidentiary proof".
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 16, 2021, 6:16 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

Editors Guild of India Sunday condemned the “brazen” Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza that housed the editorial offices of Al Jazeera and the Associated Press.

The Saturday’s bombing raid demolished the 12-story building, destroying much of the camera and editing equipment, and severely affecting the news reporting and broadcasting capabilities of the two organisations.

Trending News
Security personnel sto a commuter in Srinagar's Budshah Kadal area amid restrictions to contain the COVID-19 spread in the region on Sunday, 16 May 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

Normal life remains affected in J&K as admin extends lockdown till May 24

Representational Photo

Ashraf Sehrai's sons arrested for 'raising anti-national slogans', not booked under PSA: police

KU Vice Chancellor, faculty, officers condole demise of Prof GM Bhat

File Photo

Had prior inputs about Shopian IED blast: IGP Kashmir

Besides the loss of hardware and office space, the bombing destroyed what was described as ‘’home’’ by some of the journalists.

An EGI statement said that given the recent background of escalating conflict in this region, the Guild “sees this as a de facto attack on news media by the Israeli government, which can disrupt the flow of news from this highly volatile region and which has global security implications”.

The Guild demanded that the Israeli government gives a “detailed justification of the decision making behind this attack along with evidentiary proof”.

Latest News
At least 181 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including 52 children and 31 women, with 1,225 wounded.[File: Twitter/ @bonjoviswift]

Israeli strikes kill 26, topple buildings in Gaza City

Image for representational purpose only [File/ GK]

Suspected Pakistani drone spotted along IB in Jammu

Security personnel sto a commuter in Srinagar's Budshah Kadal area amid restrictions to contain the COVID-19 spread in the region on Sunday, 16 May 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

Normal life remains affected in J&K as admin extends lockdown till May 24

Representational Photo

Ashraf Sehrai's sons arrested for 'raising anti-national slogans', not booked under PSA: police

The Guild also called for the Israeli government to facilitate a UN monitored investigation into this bombing raid.

Further, the Guild urged the Indian government to take up this issue with the Israeli government, demanding an independent inquiry and reiterating the need for ensuring safety of journalists in any conflict situation.

Tagged in , , , , ,
Related News