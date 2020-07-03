Education department employee booked for 'seditious' social media posts in Sopore

A government employee has been booked for posting “seditious and provocative” posts on his social media, police said on Friday.

“Jammu and Kashmir police’s cyber cell has identitified many persons who are misusing social media by spreading false propaganda against the govt. One such person namely Tahir Nazir shalla S/O Nazir Ah shalla who is working in education department (Higher Education) who in contravention of social media policy for govt. employees was running anti national campaign on social media and tried to create untrue and fake narrative,” said a police spokesman.

He said the accused was circulating highly seditious and provocative posts through his social media accounts which were highly prejudicial to maintainace of law and order.

“The accused has been handed over to police station sopore by cyber cell and got booked under relevant sections of law for further course of action. Investigations are set in motion to identitfy other persons involved in similar anti state campaigns on social media and spreading false propaganda,” he added.