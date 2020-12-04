EGI expresses concern over farmers' protest reportage, asks media bodies to display fairness

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Friday expressed concern over the news coverage of the farmers’ protests in Delhi, saying that certain sections of the media were labelling them as “Khalistanis”, “anti-nationals”, and other such terms to delegitimise the protests without any evidence or proof.

“This goes against the tenets of responsible and ethical journalism. Such actions compromise the credibility of the media,” said the editors’ body, in a statement.

EGI, as per the statement, advised the media organizations to display fairness, objectivity, and balance in reporting the farmers’ protests, without displaying partisanship against those who are exercising their constitutional rights to express themselves.

“Media shouldn’t be complicit to any narrative that derogates dissent and stereotypes protestors based on their attire and ethnicity,” added the statement.