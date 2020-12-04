India, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 4, 2020, 4:08 PM

EGI expresses concern over farmers' protest reportage, asks media bodies to display fairness

"Media shouldn’t be complicit to any narrative that derogates dissent and stereotypes protestors based on their attire and ethnicity,”
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 4, 2020, 4:08 PM
Representational Photo. Photo Source: Twitter / @KhabreeM
Representational Photo. Photo Source: Twitter / @KhabreeM

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Friday expressed concern over the news coverage of the farmers’ protests in Delhi, saying that certain sections of the media were labelling them as “Khalistanis”, “anti-nationals”, and other such terms to delegitimise the protests without any evidence or proof. 

“This goes against the tenets of responsible and ethical journalism. Such actions compromise the credibility of the media,” said the editors’ body, in a statement.

Trending News

Kashmir University gets Centre of Excellence for glacial studies

Representational Photo

DDC candidate shot at in Sangam had refused to take security: Police

Representational Photo

43% votes polled till 1 pm in 3rd phase of J&K DDC polls

Photo Source: Facebook/ Anees Ul Islam

DDC candidate shot at, injured in south Kashmir's Anantnag

EGI, as per the statement, advised the media organizations to display fairness, objectivity, and balance in reporting the farmers’ protests, without displaying partisanship against those who are exercising their constitutional rights to express themselves. 

“Media shouldn’t be complicit to any narrative that derogates dissent and stereotypes protestors based on their attire and ethnicity,” added the statement.

Tagged in ,
Related News