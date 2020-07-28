Eid festival: Essential services shops to open from 9 am to 5 pm on July 29, 30 in Srinagar

Essential services shops will open for two days on 29 and 30 July with strict adherence to notified COVID-19 preventive guidelines in Srinagar.

The two-day relaxation in lockdown has been given in view of the Eid festival later this week, said a spokesman of the district administration on Tuesday.

The shops dealing in essential services and commodities will open from 9 am to 5 pm. Business establishments dealing in non-essential services and commodities will remain shut till further notification to this effect.

In view of the COVID-19 situation in the district, there shall be strict adherence to COVID-19 preventive protocols mandating face mask and distancing guidelines and violations thereof will attract maximum penalties – in the form of sealings and fines – under the disaster management act.

Enforcement teams – several in each tehsil – have been activated across the district to ensure adherence and strict action against violations wherever noticed or reported. Both shops and shoppers will be under the watch of these teams to check violations.

District Magistrate Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said the relaxation in lockdown is being given in view of the Eid festival later this week, adding that there will have to be strict adherence and enforcement of preventive guidelines considering the situation surrounding COVID-19 in the district.

He said the threat from novel coronavirus remains big which he said is evident from the sharp spike in COVID-19 positive cases in the district as in other parts of Kashmir reported during the unlock period past month and urged the general public to be cautious and ensure strict adherence to all notified preventive guidelines.

Stressing the crucial importance of public cooperation and support in containing spread of COVID-19, Dr Shahid has made a fervent appeal to people for ensuring strict adherence to relevant SOPs in public places in the interest of personal and public health.

Meanwhile the Srinagar district administration has constituted and notified joint market-checking teams to prevent overpricing of commodities during Eid shopping. These teams will comprise magistrates, police officers and officials from consumer affairs, legal metrology and food safety departments.