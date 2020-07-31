Eid- ul-Adha holidays in Jammu and Kashmir on August 1 and 2

The Jammu and Kashmir government has cancelled the earlier proposed Eid-ul-Adha holiday on July 31 and instead ordered that the holidays on account of the Muslim festival will be observed on August 1 and 2 (Saturday and Sunday).

“In partial modification of Government Order No. 251-JK(GAD) of 2019 dated 27.12.2019, the holiday on account of Eid-ul-Azha shall be observed on 1st and 2nd August, 2020 (Saturday and Sunday) instead of 31st July and 1st August, 202 (Friday and Saturday), in the Government Offices and educational institutions of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” read an order issued by the General Administration Department.

As per the order, the earlier issued holiday on July 31 on account of Eid stands cancelled.