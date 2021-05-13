Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 13, 2021, 6:06 PM

Eid-ul-Fitr breaks ill will at LoC as Indo-Pak armies revive sweets exchange tradition in north Kashmir

"The newly achieved calm along the LoC as a result of renewed ceasefire has brought warmth, which has been displayed on several occasions between the two neighbours," an Army statement said.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 13, 2021, 6:06 PM
"The exchange of sweets and pleasantries was conducted with full adherence to all COVID protocols by both sides," a statement by the Army said.
“The exchange of sweets and pleasantries was conducted with full adherence to all COVID protocols by both sides,” a statement by the Army said.

Armies of India and Pakistan on Thursday exchanged sweets and pleasantries on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr at Tithwal crossing on Kishanganga river in Tangdhar and Kaman Aman Setu along the Line of Control in frontier district Kupwara reviving the traditional goodwill gesture witnessed on major festivals, officials said. 

The two sides have been exchanging sweets exchanging the sweets on major festivals like Eid, Holi, Diwali and respective national days of the two nations. However the events have been missing in recent last due to simmering tensions between the two countries.

Trending News
A policeman stands guard at Eidgah ground in Srinagar's downtown area amid COVID-19 lockdown in the region on Thursday, 13 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Low-key Eid celebrations in Kashmir in view of restrictions clamped due to COVID-19

People offering Eid prayers while following COVID-19 SOPs at Aali Masjid in Eidgah area of Srinagar on Thursday, 13 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Lt Governor, advisors, chief Secretary greet people on Eid-ul-Fitr

Medical Officer manhandled, detained in Shopian

In the backdrop of a renewed ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the tradition was finally revived on Thursday when meetings were held at the Tithwal crossing on Kishanganga River in Tangdhar, Kupwara & Kaman Aman Setu in Uri in the frontier district to exchange sweets and pleasantries, an army statement said. 

The newly achieved calm along the Line of Control as a result of renewed ceasefire has brought warmth, which has been displayed on several occasions between the two neighbours, it added. 

The army statement said that the exchange of inadvertently crossed over youths on three occasions in the last two months at the zero line in Tithwal bode well for the future.

Latest News
A policeman stands guard at Eidgah ground in Srinagar's downtown area amid COVID-19 lockdown in the region on Thursday, 13 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Low-key Eid celebrations in Kashmir in view of restrictions clamped due to COVID-19

People offering Eid prayers while following COVID-19 SOPs at Aali Masjid in Eidgah area of Srinagar on Thursday, 13 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Lt Governor, advisors, chief Secretary greet people on Eid-ul-Fitr

A Kashmiri Muslim man touches the chains to seek blessings at a shrine in Srinagar on the 11th day of Ramadhan. Mubashir Khan/GK

Silence Please!

Representational Image [Source: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay]

Justice Chandrachud tests positive for COVID19

As per the statement, the exchange of sweets and pleasantries was conducted with full adherence to all COVID protocols by both sides.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News