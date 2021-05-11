Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia on Thursday as Shawwal moon not sighted

Shawwal crescent was not sighted in Saudi Arabia Tuesday evening meaning Wednesday will be the last day of Ramadhan 2021 and Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday May 13, reports said.

As per a Gulf Times report, the moon-sighting committee of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia confirmed on Tuesday that the crescent moon marking the beginning of Shawwal had not been sighted.

This means Wednesday May 12 will be the last and 30th day of Ramadhan-2021, and Thursday May 13 will be celebrated as Eid ul Fitr.

Quoting a federal government announcement, Khaleej Times reported that residents in the UAE will enjoy a five-day Eid break — Ramadan 29, 30, and Shawwal 1, 2 and 3 (Tuesday, May 11, to Saturday, May 15).