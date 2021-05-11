Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 11, 2021, 11:49 PM

Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia on Thursday as Shawwal moon not sighted

This means Wednesday May 12 will be the last and 30th day of Ramadhan-2021, and Thursday May 13 will be celebrated as Eid ul Fitr.
Representational Image. [File/ GK]
Representational Image. [File/ GK]

Shawwal crescent was not sighted in Saudi Arabia Tuesday evening meaning Wednesday will be the last day of Ramadhan 2021 and Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday May 13, reports said. 

As per  a Gulf Times report, the moon-sighting committee of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia confirmed on Tuesday that the crescent moon marking the beginning of Shawwal had not been sighted.

Quoting a federal government announcement, Khaleej Times reported that residents in the UAE will enjoy a five-day Eid break — Ramadan 29, 30, and Shawwal 1, 2 and 3 (Tuesday, May 11, to Saturday, May 15).

