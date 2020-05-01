Eight COVID-19 patients discharged after recovery in Ganderbal

Eight COVID-19 patients were discharged from district hospital Ganderbal on Friday after recovering, officials said.

Medical Superintendent district hospital Ganderbal Dr Yasmeen Kangoo told Greater Kashmir that eight patients who were in isolation facility at district hospital Ganderbal have recovered.

She said they were discharged from hospital on Friday after negative test results.

She said only one COVID-19 patient is admitted in the hospital now whose sample has also been sent for testing and its report is awaited.