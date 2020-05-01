Kashmir, Latest News
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal ,
UPDATED: May 1, 2020, 2:42 PM

Eight COVID-19 patients discharged after recovery in Ganderbal

She said they were discharged from hospital on Friday after negative test results.
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal ,
UPDATED: May 1, 2020, 2:42 PM
File Representational Pic: Aman Farooq/GK
File Representational Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

Eight COVID-19 patients were discharged from district hospital Ganderbal on Friday after recovering, officials said.

Medical Superintendent district hospital Ganderbal Dr Yasmeen Kangoo told Greater Kashmir that eight patients who were in isolation facility at district hospital Ganderbal have recovered.

Trending News
File Representational Pic

Covid-19: 25 new positive cases reported in J&K, total now 639

GK Pic

One dead, three injured in Sopore road accident

Representational Pic

Lockdown: Students from J&K stuck in MP wait for return home

She said they were discharged from hospital on Friday after negative test results.

She said only one COVID-19 patient is admitted in the hospital now whose sample has also been sent for testing and its report is awaited.

Related News