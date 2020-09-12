Eight deaths take J&K COVID-19 toll to 866

Jammu and Kashmir saw eight more covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the fatality count to 866.

Officials said that six victims were from Jammu division, including four from Jammu district, and one each Rajouri and Samba while the Kashmir included a 61-year-old woman from Soura Srinagar and an 81-year-old woman from Bandipora.

Regarding the sexagenarian from Soura, they said, she was admitted to a hospital here on September 9 and died today, reported news agency GNS.

As regards the octogenarian, they said, she was admitted to SKIMS Bemina, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients, on September 3 and died today.

Among others, the victims from Jammu includes a 27-year-old from Akhnoor Jammu, a 65-year-old man from Malik Pur Miran Sahib, a 58-year-old from Durga Nagar and 1 45-year-old from Janipora Jammu.

With these deaths, officials said, 866 people have succumbed to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Among them, they said, 723 were from the Valley while 143 others were from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 248 deaths tops the list followed by Baramulla (112), Budgam (70), Pulwama (60), Anantnag (53), Kupwara (56), Jammu (85), Kulgam (40), Shopian (29), Bandipora (28), Ganderbal (25), Rajouri (15), Kathua (11), Doda (9), Samba (8), Poonch (6), Udhampur (4), Reasi (3), Kishtwar (1), and Ramban (1).