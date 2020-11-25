Eight drug peddlers held in south Kashmir's Kulgam, contraband substance recovered

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested eight drug peddlers in south Kashmir’s Kulgam town and recovered a huge cache of contraband substance from their possession.

A police spokesman in a statement said during a checkpoint established at Dalwach crossing Qazigund in the intervening night of 24th and 25th November two vehicles bearing registration numbers JK17-6970 and JK02BE-6782 with eight persons on board were intercepted by the police.

“During checking police recovered 39 kg of charas in raw form and 70 grams in solid form from their possession,” the spokesman said.

He said that the accused have been arrested and shifted to Police Station Qazigund. “The vehicles used for the crime have also been seized,” he said.

The accused have been identified as Saqib Ali Zargar resident of Ziyarat Gali Kishtwar, Waseem Mohd Trag resident of Mili Ped Kishtwar, Abdul Mujeeb Khanday resident of Saragawadi Thakrie Kishtwar, Abdul Ahad Malik and Abdul Rashid Malik both residents of Checki Badwani and Danish Fayaz Makhoomi, Tawheed Fayaz Makhdoomi, Nazir Ahmad Dar, all residents of Shoda Gali Qazigund.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Qazigund and an investigation has been started.