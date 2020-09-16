Chenab Valley, Latest News
JAVED IQBAL
Mendhar ,
UPDATED: September 16, 2020, 1:22 PM

Eight injured in Mendhar road mishap

"All the injured are under treatment at Sub District Hospital Mendhar.
JAVED IQBAL
Mendhar ,
UPDATED: September 16, 2020, 1:22 PM
GK Photo
GK Photo

Eight persons were injured in a road accident in Mendhar town of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Police said that a vehicle was on way to Mendhar bus stand when it skidded off the road in-front of degree college Mendhar.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Covid-19 claims 19 more lives in J&K

Representational Pic

Two 'LeT militant associates' arrested in north Kashmir's Baramulla

GK Photo

Sopore youth's death sparks outrage; political parties demand impartial probe

Representational Pic

Body of 'intruder' shot dead in 'No Man's Land' in Uri retrieved

“Eight persons travelling in the vehicle got injured who were removed from the spot and taken to a local hospital,” said a police official.

“All the injured are under treatment at Sub District Hospital Mendhar. Three among them have suffered multiple injuries and need specialised treatment,” he said.

Related News