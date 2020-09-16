Eight injured in Mendhar road mishap

Eight persons were injured in a road accident in Mendhar town of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Police said that a vehicle was on way to Mendhar bus stand when it skidded off the road in-front of degree college Mendhar.

“Eight persons travelling in the vehicle got injured who were removed from the spot and taken to a local hospital,” said a police official.

“All the injured are under treatment at Sub District Hospital Mendhar. Three among them have suffered multiple injuries and need specialised treatment,” he said.