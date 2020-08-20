11 injured in Poonch road accident, four critical

At least eleven persons were injured, four of them with serious injuries, after a passenger cab met with an accident in Behra village of Mendhar sub-division in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

An official said that the accident took place today morning when a passenger cab (bearing registration number JK02AB 5463) skidded off the road, leaving eleven occupants injured.

Block Medical Officer, Mendhar, Dr. Parvez Khan said that eleven injured were brought to the sub-district hospital, out of which four were referred to GMC Rajouri in serious condition.

Seven of the injured were identified as Muzamal Ahmed, Raza Mahid, Mohammad Ayoub, Wazir Mohammad, Mazar Hayat, Mohammad Sageer and Majid Ali, all residents of Behra, reported news agency GNS.

Locals have expressed strong resentment over poor implementation of norms by the transport authorities as only 50% passengers are allowed in vehicles due to Coronavirus pandemic.

“But the passenger cabs are ferrying passengers more than their capacity. Sumos have a capacity for ten passengers, but this particular vehicle was ferrying more than ten passengers,” said an angry resident.