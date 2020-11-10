Eight injured in road accident in north Kashmir's Handwara

At least eight people were injured in a road accident in north Kashmir’s Handwara town on Tuesday.

As per news agency GNS, two vehicles- one Eco bearing registration number JK-03D 1656 and another Alto 800 with registration number JK-09B 9881 – collided at Tutigund area on Kupwara-Srinagar national highway resulting in injuries to eight persons.

The injured have been identified as Mohammad Asif Peer (20) resident of Kandi Khaas, Abdul Majeed Magray (26) resident of Kandi, Firdous Ahmad Sofi (20) resident of Ashpore, Safoora Begum (30) resident of Kandi, Aamir Manzoor Ganie (18) resident of Hangah, Abdul Hameed Lone (38) resident of Radbugh, Rayees Ahmad War (18) resident of Lawoosa and Irshad Ahmad Rather (30) resident of Kandi.

All the injured were shifted to District Hospital Handwara for the treatment, GNS reported.

A police official said a case has been registered under relevant sections and further investigation has been taken up.