Eight Kashmir elderly among 11 more die of COVID-19 in J&K; toll past 2,200

Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday reported 11 more COVID-19 related deaths taking the death toll past 2,200 mark.

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that eight deaths were reported from Kashmir and three from Jammu division.

The fatality count has surged to 2208—846 in Jammu and 1362 in the valley.

Regarding fresh fatalities, officials told GNS that an 82-year-old from Kishtwar, Asarabad who was admitted in a hospital on 24 April with bilateral CAP died last night.

An 85-year-old man from Gori Mohalla Brein Nishat also died last night at SKIMS Soura, they said.

Two persons aged 70 and 65 years respectively from Tangmarg and Kunzer in north Kashmir’s Baramulla also died at SKIMS Soura, they said.

Two more elderly persons from Hawal and Zakura also died due to the virus, they said.

Three deaths were reported at GMC Anantnag and the victims include a 65-year-old from Hiller, 69-year-old from KP Road, and 63-year-old man from Anantnag, they said.

Two women—60-year-old and 63-year-old respectively, died at GMC Jammu since last night, they added.