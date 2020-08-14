Eight more deaths take J&K COVID-19 tally to 520

Kashmir Valley on Friday reported eight more deaths, five of them women, due to covid-19, taking the number of those succumbing to the virus to 520 in J&K.

The deceased include six from Srinagar and one each from Anantnag and Baramulla.

Official sources told news agency GNS that a 65-year-old man from Batamaloo Srinagar who was admitted to SMHS hospital on August 4 died at the hospital today. “He was having comorbodities besides Community Acquired Pneumonia,” a senior doctor at the hospital told GNS.

Also a 75-year-old woman from Bemina and a 50-year-old woman from Nishat besides a woman from Budgam, who was a cancer patient, died at the hospital, they added.

The remaining deaths were reported from SKIMS Soura and include a 62-year-old man from Akingam Anantnag, a 65-year-old woman from Buchpora Srinagar, an 85-year-old man from Sopore, a 73-year-old man from Zadibal and a 55-year-old woman from Kathi Darwaza Srinagar.

A senior doctor SKIMS Soura said that all the patients were having underlying ailments besides bilateral pneumonia.

With these deaths, officials said, 520 people have succumbed to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir so far—481 from the Valley and 39 from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 169 deaths tops the list followed by Baramulla (86), Budgam (38), Anantnag (37), Kulgam (31), Pulwama (35), Kupwara (32), Shopian (24), Jammu (27), Bandipora (18), Ganderbal (11), two each in Rajouri, Doda, Poonch and Udhampur besides one each in Ramban, Samba, and Kathua.